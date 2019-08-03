Orioles' Chris Davis: Launches ninth homer

Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

His seventh-inning blast was too little too late for the O's, but was Davis' ninth homer of the season and the 250th of his career in a Baltimore uniform. There may not be too many more left in the tank for the 33-year-old, though -- he's slashing a woeful .188/.267/.331, and only the fact that he still has three years and $51 million left on his contract after 2019 has kept him in the lineup.