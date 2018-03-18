Orioles' Chris Davis: Leading off Sunday
Davis (forearm) will lead off for the Orioles and play first base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Per Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com, manager Buck Showalter is electing to deploy Davis as the leadoff man in order to get the slugger more at-bats after Davis had been held out spring action for more than two weeks with right forearm soreness. Davis is also expected to get some more swings in during a minor-league game Monday, which should help the 32-year-old catch up with the rest of the Baltimore regulars before Opening Day.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Set to return Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopeful for game action Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopes to return over weekend•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Feeling better following injection•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: To resume baseball activities soon•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...