Orioles' Chris Davis: Leading off Sunday

Davis (forearm) will lead off for the Orioles and play first base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com, manager Buck Showalter is electing to deploy Davis as the leadoff man in order to get the slugger more at-bats after Davis had been held out spring action for more than two weeks with right forearm soreness. Davis is also expected to get some more swings in during a minor-league game Monday, which should help the 32-year-old catch up with the rest of the Baltimore regulars before Opening Day.