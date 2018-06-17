Orioles' Chris Davis: Loses hold on starting gig

Orioles manager Buck Showalter confirmed Friday that Davis is unlikely to rejoin the lineup in the near future, ESPN.com reports. "Chris is continuing with some things that he's working on, and when they come to me and say they think he's ready to get back in the lineup, I'll put him back in there, but it's nothing imminent," Showalter said.

With a .150/.227/.227 batting line and 24 wRC+ across 229 plate appearances this season, Davis has been the majors' worst-performing regular. The 32-year-old's standing as one of the game's top power hitters in recent years in addition to his $161 million contract had prompted the Orioles to act patiently with Davis in the hope that he would break out of his season-long funk, but with no recent evidence of progress from the slugger, Showalter has decided to explore other options at first base. Trey Mancini has picked up three of the last four starts at the position and will likely continue to log most of the action there until the Orioles feel Davis is ready to rejoin the lineup.