Orioles' Chris Davis: Loses hold on starting gig
Orioles manager Buck Showalter confirmed Friday that Davis is unlikely to rejoin the lineup in the near future, ESPN.com reports. "Chris is continuing with some things that he's working on, and when they come to me and say they think he's ready to get back in the lineup, I'll put him back in there, but it's nothing imminent," Showalter said.
With a .150/.227/.227 batting line and 24 wRC+ across 229 plate appearances this season, Davis has been the majors' worst-performing regular. The 32-year-old's standing as one of the game's top power hitters in recent years in addition to his $161 million contract had prompted the Orioles to act patiently with Davis in the hope that he would break out of his season-long funk, but with no recent evidence of progress from the slugger, Showalter has decided to explore other options at first base. Trey Mancini has picked up three of the last four starts at the position and will likely continue to log most of the action there until the Orioles feel Davis is ready to rejoin the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...