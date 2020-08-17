Davis remains on the bench for the third straight game Monday against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Davis appears to be falling out of favor in Baltimore, though it's worth noting that two of his three days off have come against lefties like Monday's starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Still, with a .388 OPS, a number which makes his .539 and .602 marks from the previous two seasons look practically dominant, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the bench increasingly frequently moving forward. Renato Nunez remains the first baseman Monday, with Pedro Severino serving as the designated hitter.