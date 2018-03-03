Orioles' Chris Davis: MRI reveals no structural damage

Davis' MRI revealed no structural damage to his elbow, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis is only expected to miss three to five days. He has been battling arm soreness for the past few days, but the MRI confirms it's not a major issue. Barring any setbacks, Davis will have plenty of time to be ready for Opening Day, so this issue shouldn't affect his fantasy value.

