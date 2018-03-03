Orioles' Chris Davis: MRI reveals no structural damage
Davis' MRI revealed no structural damage to his elbow, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis is only expected to miss three to five days. He has been battling arm soreness for the past few days, but the MRI confirms it's not a major issue. Barring any setbacks, Davis will have plenty of time to be ready for Opening Day, so this issue shouldn't affect his fantasy value.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Undergoing MRI on elbow•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Battling arm soreness•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Launches 25th blast of season Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes yard in series finale•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....