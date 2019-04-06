Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in lineup

Davis is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.

Trey Mancini will be starting at first base and Joey Rickard will be in right field so Davis can have the day off against Yankees lefty J.A. Happ. Davis has zero hits and eight strikeouts in 21 plate appearances this season, but has been given the start in six of the first eight games of the year.

