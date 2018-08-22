Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Davis is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays with left-hander Thomas Pannone on the hill, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis will receive a breather after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts during Tuesday's affair. This will mark his first day off since Aug. 5. Trey Mancini is set to man first base while John Andreoli will serve as the club's DH for the series finale.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: 'Banged up,' but expected back Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Benched in back-to-back games•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Homers twice in series finale•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Smacks 11th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Herrera, Schebler off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...