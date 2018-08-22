Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Davis is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays with left-hander Thomas Pannone on the hill, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will receive a breather after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts during Tuesday's affair. This will mark his first day off since Aug. 5. Trey Mancini is set to man first base while John Andreoli will serve as the club's DH for the series finale.