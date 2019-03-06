Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Davis (hip) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Davis will be sidelined a second straight day as a result of the soreness in his hip he felt while taking batting practice Monday. Manager Brandon Hyde indicated Davis is day-to-day, so he should have a chance to return to the lineup Thursday.
