Orioles' Chris Davis: Not starting Wednesday

Davis remains on the bench for Wednesday's game against Oakland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis sits for the second straight contest. He has just four hits in his last 14 games, striking out 44.4 percent of the time over that stretch. Trey Mancini starts at first base in his absence, with Anthony Santander in right field.

