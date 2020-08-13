Davis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Renato Nunez will man first base in place of Davis, who is likely just getting a breather while Baltimore wraps up its series in Philadelphia with a day game. While Davis has trimmed his strikeout rate to a manageable 27.9 percent this season, his improved contact hitting has yet to yield fantasy-friendly results. He has yet to hit a home run and is sitting on a .150/.209/.225 slash line across 43 plate appearances.