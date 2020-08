Davis is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Davis returned to the lineup Tuesday after dealing with a knee issue and also started Wednesday's matinee, but he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts between the two games. Renato Nunez will start at first base in the nightcap, with Jose Iglesias serving as the designated hitter.