Orioles' Chris Davis: Option to hit leadoff during season

Manager Buck Showalter said Davis is an option to hit leadoff this season, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Davis has been hitting leadoff in exhibition play recently in an effort to get him more at-bats before the start of the season, but Showalter revealed Saturday that the slugger could also occupy the leadoff spot at times during the season. This is a bit surprising seeing as Davis has never hit leadoff in his big-league career, but the 32-year-old does own a respectable career .328 on-base percentage.