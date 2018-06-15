Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Friday

Davis is not in the lineup against Miami on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will remain on the bench for a third straight game while Corban Joseph gets a start at first base. It's no secret that Davis has been struggling mightily at the plate throughout the course of this season but this marks the first time all year that he will sit for more than a pair of consecutive games.

