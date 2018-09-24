Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Monday

Davis remains out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis sits for the second straight game and the third time in the last five contests. Those absences could be related to the stiff neck he was battling last week or simply because he's been quite poor and the Orioles are preferring to give at-bats to younger players down the stretch in a lost season. Trey Mancini will be the first baseman Monday.