Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Sunday

Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Manager Buck Showalter will hold Davis out of the lineup against an opposing lefty starter (Daniel Norris) for the second straight day, a surprising development given the Orioles skipped stated a day earlier that the slugging first baseman would be back out there for the series finale. With Davis batting just .167 with two home runs and six RBI across 101 plate appearances, he may need to catch fire against right-handed pitching first before Showalter can justify returning the 32-year-old to a full-time role.