Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Thursday
Davis (hip) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Davis' hip injury will prevent him from playing for the third day in a row. It's not clear how much longer he will be sidelined, but he should have a chance to return to action Friday.
