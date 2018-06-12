Orioles' Chris Davis: Out against southpaw

Davis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will head to the bench for Tuesday's contest with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber for the opposition. Trey Mancini will cover first base in his stead, opening up a spot for Craig Gentry to start in the outfield. Davis is hitting just .153/.232/.233 through 56 games this season.