Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of lineup

Davis is not starting Friday against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The arrival of Keon Broxton indirectly bumps Davis from the lineup, as it pushes Stevie Wilkerson to right field and Trey Mancini to first base. It may take a few games to see how much playing time Davis should expect going forward.

