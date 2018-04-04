Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis will head to the bench for the first time this season with left-hander Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the Astros. During the first five games, Davis has been struggling mightily hitting out of the leadoff position, as he's gone just 1-for-20 with three walks and five strikeouts. In his place, Tim Beckham will bat atop the order while Danny Valencia draws a start at first base.
