Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Davis is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.

He is hitting .177/.270/.367 with four home runs and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate in 79 at-bats this month. Pedro Alvarez will start at first base and hit cleanup.

