Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Davis is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.
He is hitting .177/.270/.367 with four home runs and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate in 79 at-bats this month. Pedro Alvarez will start at first base and hit cleanup.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Launches 25th blast of season Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes yard in series finale•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Homers against Jays•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Blasts 21st homer in Friday victory•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits 20th homer•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...