Orioles' Chris Davis: Out vs. left-hander
Davis is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis will retreat to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for the Rays. In his absence, Trey Mancini will handle first base.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns to lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Removed from starting nine with illness•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: 'Banged up,' but expected back Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Benched in back-to-back games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...