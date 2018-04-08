Orioles' Chris Davis: Out with illness Sunday
Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees due to an illness, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Manager Buck Showalter said that the illness prevented Davis from getting quality sleep overnight, so the veteran will be rested for the series finale with the hope that he'll be good to go for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Trey Mancini will start at first base in Davis' stead Sunday and serve as the club's leadoff hitter.
