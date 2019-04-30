Orioles' Chris Davis: Plates two runs

Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Since Davis ended his historic cold streak earlier this month, he's been surprisingly solid at the dish. Over his last 35 at-bats, he's 12-for-35 (.343 average), collecting 11 RBI with six extra-base hits in the process.

