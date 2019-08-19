Orioles' Chris Davis: Reaches base three times in loss
Davis went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run Sunday in the Orioles' 13-7 loss to the Red Sox.
Davis turned in some quality plate appearances in the series finale, but one positive game won't be enough to override what has been another disastrous campaign for the veteran. The former slugger is slashing .179/.270/.312 on the season and hasn't shown any demonstrable progress in August, as he's opened the month with a .624 OPS and 38.1 percent strikeout rate. Per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, Davis is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Royals, marking the fourth time in six games he'll be on the bench.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...