Orioles' Chris Davis: Reaches base three times in loss

Davis went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run Sunday in the Orioles' 13-7 loss to the Red Sox.

Davis turned in some quality plate appearances in the series finale, but one positive game won't be enough to override what has been another disastrous campaign for the veteran. The former slugger is slashing .179/.270/.312 on the season and hasn't shown any demonstrable progress in August, as he's opened the month with a .624 OPS and 38.1 percent strikeout rate. Per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, Davis is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Royals, marking the fourth time in six games he'll be on the bench.