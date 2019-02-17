Orioles' Chris Davis: Ready for full spring participation
Davis (illness) took part in batting practice and fielding drills Sunday and will be a full participant moving forward, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The veteran slugger sat out of activities to start spring training due to bronchitis, but it appears that issue is fully in the rearview mirror at this point. Barring any further issues, Davis projects to be the Orioles' starting first baseman to begin the season, though he'll need to improve his .168/.246/.296 slash line from last season to warrant staying in that role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts