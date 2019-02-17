Orioles' Chris Davis: Ready for full spring participation

Davis (illness) took part in batting practice and fielding drills Sunday and will be a full participant moving forward, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran slugger sat out of activities to start spring training due to bronchitis, but it appears that issue is fully in the rearview mirror at this point. Barring any further issues, Davis projects to be the Orioles' starting first baseman to begin the season, though he'll need to improve his .168/.246/.296 slash line from last season to warrant staying in that role.