Orioles' Chris Davis: Receives cortisone injection
Davis received a cortisone injection Saturday morning in order to speed up the healing process of his sore right forearm, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Buck Showalter said that Davis should be back participating in baseball activities by early next week and added that this injection won't delay his return in any way. The slugger has been dealing with forearm soreness since late February. Barring any setback, it still appears as though Davis will be up to full speed by the time Opening Day rolls around, but this is a situation to monitor over the next couple weeks.
More News
