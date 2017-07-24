Orioles' Chris Davis: Receives rare day off Monday

Davis is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After returning from an oblique injury to open the second half, Davis has yet to reemerge as a force in the middle of the lineup, submitting a .162 average and .220 on-base percentage while starting the last 10 games. Things weren't likely to improve for Davis on Monday with a lefty on the mound in Blake Snell, so manager Buck Showalter will give the veteran first baseman a day to unwind. Mark Trumbo, who typically sees most of his duties at DH or in the outfield, will make just his second start of the season at first base.