Orioles' Chris Davis: Receives rare day off Monday
Davis is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After returning from an oblique injury to open the second half, Davis has yet to reemerge as a force in the middle of the lineup, submitting a .162 average and .220 on-base percentage while starting the last 10 games. Things weren't likely to improve for Davis on Monday with a lefty on the mound in Blake Snell, so manager Buck Showalter will give the veteran first baseman a day to unwind. Mark Trumbo, who typically sees most of his duties at DH or in the outfield, will make just his second start of the season at first base.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Continues feast or famine return•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Knocks RBI double in return•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Activated, batting fifth Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Feels great after rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: To rejoin team after break•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...