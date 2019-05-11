Orioles' Chris Davis: Records two hits

Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in an 8-3 loss to the Angels on Friday.

This was Davis' second multi-hit game in the last two weeks, which doesn't sound like much but is an achievement considering how his season started. He has hits in six of his last 10 games as well, and still, Davis is batting below .200. Obviously, he really dug himself a hole going 0-for-33 to start the year. He is batting .193 with four home runs, 16 RBI and nine runs in 88 at-bats this season.