Orioles' Chris Davis: Recoups playing time
Davis will start at first base and bat seventh Saturday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Davis will enter the lineup for the fifth time in six games Saturday with Trey Mancini taking on more regular work in the corner outfield of late as a replacement for the slumping Dwight Smith. The uptick in playing time hasn't been awarded on merit, as Davis has gone 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his past five contests. The veteran will bring a .184/.268/.316 season line and career-worst 38.5 percent strikeout rate into Saturday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...