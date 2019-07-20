Orioles' Chris Davis: Recoups playing time

Davis will start at first base and bat seventh Saturday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis will enter the lineup for the fifth time in six games Saturday with Trey Mancini taking on more regular work in the corner outfield of late as a replacement for the slumping Dwight Smith. The uptick in playing time hasn't been awarded on merit, as Davis has gone 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his past five contests. The veteran will bring a .184/.268/.316 season line and career-worst 38.5 percent strikeout rate into Saturday's contest.