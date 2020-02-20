Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Recovering from illness

Davis missed a second straight full-squad workout Thursday due to an illness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles haven't indicated that Davis' ailment is anything serious, so the expectation is that he'll be back at camp within the next few days. After two disastrous seasons in a row, Davis told Dan Connolly of The Athletic that he considered retirement in the offseason, but the 33-year-old understandably chose to keep playing while he's still owed $93 million through 2022. Davis also noted in the interview that he put on 25 pounds over the winter with the hope of regaining some of the power that he's been lacking the past two years.

