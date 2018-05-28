Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains on bench Monday

Davis is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Orioles face another left-hander in Rio Gonzalez. Trey Mancini will start at first base in his stead, with Craig Gentry getting the call in left field and Mark Trumbo slotting in as the DH.