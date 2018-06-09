Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains on bench Saturday

Davis isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis is set to receive his second straight day off, and although there's been no report of an injury, this development may be something to keep an eye on, especially since he's a career .348 hitter against Saturday's probable pitcher, Aaron Sanchez, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. He's batting a disappointing .120 with a walk and 12 strikeouts over his last seven games. Pedro Alvarez will play first base and bat fifth in his stead.

