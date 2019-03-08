Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains out Friday

Davis (hip) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Red Sox, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Davis sat out for a third day in a row Thursday, but it was reported that his hip was improving. Apparently he is still not ready to return to game action, however. As long as Davis is making progress, though, his return should not be far off.

