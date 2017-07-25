Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains out of lineup Tuesday
Davis (illness) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.
The power-hitting first baseman sat out due to an undisclosed illness Monday, and it seems like a night off didn't do the trick to get him healthy again. No word has come forth as to what the actual ailment is yet, so consider Davis day-to-day for now. Trey Mancini will slide over to cover first base in his stead while Joey Rickard picks up a start in right field to round out the lineup.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits with illness Monday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Receives rare day off Monday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Continues feast or famine return•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Knocks RBI double in return•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Activated, batting fifth Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Feels great after rehab outing•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...