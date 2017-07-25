Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains out of lineup Tuesday

Davis (illness) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

The power-hitting first baseman sat out due to an undisclosed illness Monday, and it seems like a night off didn't do the trick to get him healthy again. No word has come forth as to what the actual ailment is yet, so consider Davis day-to-day for now. Trey Mancini will slide over to cover first base in his stead while Joey Rickard picks up a start in right field to round out the lineup.

