Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains out Saturday

Davis (illness) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Angels.

The illness that several Orioles players are dealing with is apparently still an issue. Davis remains day-to-day, missing his second game in a row. Trey Mancini starts at first base and will hit fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast