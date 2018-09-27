Orioles' Chris Davis: Remains out Thursday

Davis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game and the fifth time in the last seven contests as manager Buck Showalter looks to give at-bats to some younger players down the stretch with the Orioles out of playoff contention. Trey Mancini is starting at first base in his place, hitting third.

