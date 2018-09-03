Orioles' Chris Davis: Removed from starting nine with illness

Davis was a late scratch from Monday's lineup against the Marines due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis was slated to play first base and bat fifth, but he'll be held out in the series opener because of an unknown sickness. Trey Mancini will slot in as the first baseman and Chance Sisco will serve as the designated hitter with Davis out of the picture.

