Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns from stomach bug

Davis (illness) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

It was the first game back for the Orioles' first baseman, who missed the previous two games with a stomach virus. Davis is now hitting .175 with 17 strikeouts in 40 at-bats since he was activated from the disabled list July 14 with an oblique injury.

