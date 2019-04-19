Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns to action Friday

Davis (illness) is starting at first base and batting seventh Friday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis was held out of the lineup the last three games with an undisclosed illness but is now good to go.. The 33-year-old still owns an abysmal .109/.212/.217 slash line for the season, but has shown signs of life recently by going 5-for-13 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI over his last four games. Davis' return will be delayed by a day as Friday's game was postponed and will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday.