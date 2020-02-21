Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns to action

Davis (illness) resumed on-field workouts Friday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The veteran slugger was also seen participating in batting practice, so he appears to be clear of the illness that sidelined him earlier this week. Davis struggled with a .179/.276/.326 slash line and 12 home runs in 105 games last season and put on 25 pounds over the winter in hopes of regaining some of his former power.

