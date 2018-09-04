Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns to lineup

Davis (illness) is hitting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis is apparently feeling better after being scratched from Monday's lineup due to an illness. The slugger has put together a disappointing campaign, slashing just .171/.177/.254 with 16 homers across 116 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories