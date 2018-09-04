Orioles' Chris Davis: Returns to lineup
Davis (illness) is hitting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis is apparently feeling better after being scratched from Monday's lineup due to an illness. The slugger has put together a disappointing campaign, slashing just .171/.177/.254 with 16 homers across 116 games.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Removed from starting nine with illness•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: 'Banged up,' but expected back Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Benched in back-to-back games•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hits bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...