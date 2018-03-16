Orioles' Chris Davis: Set to return Sunday

Davis (forearm) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis has been battling arm soreness since late February. He believes he could return Saturday but the team remains cautious and doesn't intend to bring him back until Sunday. Barring any setbacks, the veteran slugger should be ready to go by Opening Day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories