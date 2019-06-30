Orioles' Chris Davis: Settling into bench role
Davis will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Though he'll stick in the starting nine for the series finale, Davis was benched for four of the previous six games and looks like a part-time player at this point. Davis was on a brief upswing after ending his record-setting hitless streak in mid-April, but he's managed a horrid .174/.255/.196 batting line in June while striking out in 37.3 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...