Orioles' Chris Davis: Settling into bench role

Davis will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Though he'll stick in the starting nine for the series finale, Davis was benched for four of the previous six games and looks like a part-time player at this point. Davis was on a brief upswing after ending his record-setting hitless streak in mid-April, but he's managed a horrid .174/.255/.196 batting line in June while striking out in 37.3 percent of his plate appearances.