Orioles' Chris Davis: Showing improvement with forearm

Davis said Tuesday that his sore right forearm feels "much better" and that he considers his injury a day-to-day concern, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis is out of Baltimore's lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins and may not return to spring action for a few more days, but his injury doesn't look to be anything that will hinder him in his preparation for Opening Day. Though Davis has a pair of 45-plus-homer seasons on his resume, his poor strikeout rates have made him a batting-average sinkhole in three of the last four campaigns. Davis' contact issues aren't likely to take a dramatic turn for the better as he enters his age-32 season.