Orioles' Chris Davis: Showing improvement with forearm
Davis said Tuesday that his sore right forearm feels "much better" and that he considers his injury a day-to-day concern, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis is out of Baltimore's lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins and may not return to spring action for a few more days, but his injury doesn't look to be anything that will hinder him in his preparation for Opening Day. Though Davis has a pair of 45-plus-homer seasons on his resume, his poor strikeout rates have made him a batting-average sinkhole in three of the last four campaigns. Davis' contact issues aren't likely to take a dramatic turn for the better as he enters his age-32 season.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Will undergo MRI on elbow•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Battling arm soreness•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Launches 25th blast of season Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...