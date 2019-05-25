Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits again Saturday

Davis sits for the second straight game Saturday against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will sit with lefty Kyle Freeland on the mound and one less spot available in the lineup thanks to the lack of a designated hitter in the National League. Regular DH Renato Nunez will get the start at first base.

