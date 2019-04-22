Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits against lefty

Davis is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will head to the bench for Monday's series opener with left-hander Manny Banuelos set to start for the opposition. Rio Ruiz will start at first base and hit seventh in this one. After a brutal start to the season, Davis has rebounded to go 7-for-21 with a homer and six RBI in his last six appearances.