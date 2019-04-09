Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits against lefty

Davis is not in Tuesday's lineup against the A's, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He should probably sit against every pitcher at this point, but Davis will at least take a seat when same-handed pitchers are on the mound. Rio Ruiz gets the start at first base against southpaw Brett Anderson while Trey Mancini patrols right field.

