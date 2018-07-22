Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits against southpaw

Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Davis had started the last five games for the Orioles dating back to prior to the All-Star break, but will take a seat for the series finale with lefty J.A. Happ on the mound for the opposing Blue Jays. The month of July hasn't been kind to Davis, as he's mustered a .169 batting average, but that is still somehow an improvement from the prior three months.