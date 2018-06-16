Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for fourth straight game

Davis is out of the lineup yet again Saturday against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis has missed four games in a row, though three of those (including Saturday's game) have come against southpaws. Davis' ugly .150/.227/.227 line has given the Orioles very little reason to keep him in the lineup even against righties, though, so it would hardly be surprising to see him on the bench more frequently going forward. Trey Mancini starts at first base Saturday.