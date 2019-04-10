Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for second straight

Davis is out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday against Oakland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis had sat on three prior occasions this season, but all three came against lefties. Wednesday's day off against righty Frankie Montas is potentially a significant one. At some point, not even Davis' massive contract will keep him in the lineup over younger, more promising players, and Wednesday's game is potentially a movement in that direction. The slumping veteran remains hitless through his first 28 at-bats this season, striking out 46.9 percent of the time.