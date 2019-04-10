Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for second straight
Davis is out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday against Oakland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis had sat on three prior occasions this season, but all three came against lefties. Wednesday's day off against righty Frankie Montas is potentially a significant one. At some point, not even Davis' massive contract will keep him in the lineup over younger, more promising players, and Wednesday's game is potentially a movement in that direction. The slumping veteran remains hitless through his first 28 at-bats this season, striking out 46.9 percent of the time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...